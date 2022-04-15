iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,258,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 5,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.