iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,861,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,724,246. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

