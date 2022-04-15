iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.