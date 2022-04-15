iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,890,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

ILCG traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

