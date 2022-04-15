iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 82.2% in March

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $98.87 and a 52 week high of $108.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
