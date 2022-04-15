iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 82.2% in March

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $98.87 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,740,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

