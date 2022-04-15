iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,686,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

