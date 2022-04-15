iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 125.4% in March

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the March 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

