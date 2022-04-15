iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

