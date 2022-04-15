IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IRadimed alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $555.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. Analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $412,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,984. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 19.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRadimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.