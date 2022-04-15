Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. 1,357,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

