Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cancom (COK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cancom (ETR: COK) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2022 – Cancom was given a new €81.00 ($88.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/31/2022 – Cancom was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/30/2022 – Cancom was given a new €70.00 ($76.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – Cancom was given a new €83.00 ($90.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

COK stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €48.48 ($52.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €45.65 ($49.62) and a 12 month high of €64.82 ($70.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.65.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.