Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Investec Group stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

