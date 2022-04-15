Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Investec Group stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.
Investec Group Company Profile
