Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 10,064,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,208,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

