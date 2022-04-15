Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 2.3%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.87. 9,621,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 9,266,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.