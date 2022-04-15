Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $70.14.

