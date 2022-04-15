Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,605,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.