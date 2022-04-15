Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 5,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

