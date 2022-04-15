Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Up 3.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.13. 174,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 168,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

