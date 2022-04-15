Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,603. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

