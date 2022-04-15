Intrust Bank NA Takes $125,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

AMCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

