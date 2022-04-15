Intrust Bank NA Sells 84 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $279,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.35.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

