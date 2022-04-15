Intrust Bank NA Sells 389 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $82.59. 6,279,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.