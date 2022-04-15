Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.91. 896,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

