Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 5,125 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

