Intrust Bank NA Makes New $205,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 329,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,819. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

