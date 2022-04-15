Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Navient were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. 894,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,219. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

