Intrust Bank NA Has $344,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $191.46. 573,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

