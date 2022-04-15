Intrust Bank NA Has $1.44 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,883,000 after buying an additional 262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,911,000 after buying an additional 187,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.65 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

