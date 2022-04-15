Intrust Bank NA Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 251,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,319. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

