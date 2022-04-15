Intrust Bank NA Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.36. 293,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

