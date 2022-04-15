Intrust Bank NA Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

CBRE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

