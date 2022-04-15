Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,936,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.51. The company had a trading volume of 312,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.01 and its 200 day moving average is $209.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
