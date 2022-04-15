Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,147 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 2,802,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,404. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

