Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 10,887 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.11. 698,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,538. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

