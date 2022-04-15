Intrust Bank NA Acquires 392 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $192.68. 1,099,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.