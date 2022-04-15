Intrust Bank NA Acquires 244 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,348,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

