Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.06) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.32) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.49) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,789.88 ($75.45).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,082 ($66.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,154.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,260.93. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.17). The stock has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.93) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.15), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($505,361.98).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.