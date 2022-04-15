Internet Computer Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.79 or 0.00041523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $129.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.55 or 0.07480382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.62 or 0.99929586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,071,900 coins and its circulating supply is 223,884,533 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

