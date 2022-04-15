Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

