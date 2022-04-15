Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.90.

IFCZF stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

