Insured Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $341,128.98 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $341,128.98 and approximately $54.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.78 or 0.07457744 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,245.88 or 0.99922045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,519,215 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.