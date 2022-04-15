Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.43.

Shares of INSP opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day moving average is $238.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

