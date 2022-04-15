Inspire Investing LLC Invests $256,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $304.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

