Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:INSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 20,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.