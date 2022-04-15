Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:INSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 20,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $23.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.
About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.