Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $113,079.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56.

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -757.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

