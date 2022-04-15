Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $49.61. 1,229,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

