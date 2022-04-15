Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,394,829.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

Trupanion stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.07. 270,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,291. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

