Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $323,250.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 161.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

