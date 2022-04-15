Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 2,276 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 5 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $31,160.00.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $44.50. 625,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

