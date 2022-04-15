Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 48,898 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $711,465.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154,303 shares in the company, valued at $118,645,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

PARR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 381,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

